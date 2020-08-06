Middleton had 33 points (9-14 Fg, 5-6 3PT, 10-10 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in Thursday's win over the Heat.

The Bucks were down big in the first half but came roaring back in the second with Middleton leading the way. He needed only 14 shots to get to 33 points, and his 10 made free throws were his second-highest total of the season. Milwaukee outscored Miami by 30 points in Middleton's 34 minutes.