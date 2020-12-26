Middleton had 31 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Middleton needed only 26 minutes to pour in a game-high 31 points, helping lead Milwaukee to a blowout victory. Middleton accounted for six of the Bucks' 20 three-pointers as a team and was a perfect 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Through two games, Middleton has racked up 58 points, 13 assists and 18 rebounds.