Middleton recorded 31 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes in Friday's 131-118 loss to the Jazz.

Middleton recorded just his second double-double of the season and tied his season-high in points during Friday's performance. Middleton has hit the 30-point plateau twice in nine games after going the first 24 games of last season without recording one.