Middleton accumulated 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 loss to Orlando.

Middleton led all Bucks players with a handful of assists while ending with a team-high-tying scoring total to boost Milwaukee in a regular-season finale defeat. Middleton has posted at least 15 points and five assists in two straight outings, rounding out the regular season by reaching double figures in scoring in eight of his last 10 games.