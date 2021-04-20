Middleton scored 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Suns.

After scoring only 26 points across his last two games combined, Middleton managed to match that in Monday's contest. He was still atypically inefficient from the floor, and he is now shooting just 38.8 percent across his last three games. Despite those shooting struggles, he's shown no signs of slowing elsewhere on the box score and maintains a career-best 5.6 dimes per contest.