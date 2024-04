Middleton left Tuesday's game versus the Pacers with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter but had his ankle re-taped in the locker room and has returned to Milwaukee's bench, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Middleton came up limping after making contact with Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, causing him to briefly exit Tuesday's contest. However, it appears the veteran forward has avoided a serious injury and should be available for the remainder of Game 2.