Middleton had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 win over Chicago.

It was a brutal start to the series for Middleton, who struggled from the field and committed seven costly turnovers in his team-high 39 minutes of action. Middleton has a history of up-and-down play during the postseason, but for the most part he's a steady No. 2 scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Throughout last season's run to the title (23 games), Middleton averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 threes in 40.1 minutes per contest.