Middleton finished with 23 points (8-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven boards, six assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of a 103-94 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Middleton once again took on the role of team leader without MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) playing, but after a strong start Milwaukee was relegated to just trying to hold on, ultimately coming up short. This postseason saw highs and lows for Middleton, as he took on a central role at times, but the Bucks never fully reached their potential since entering the bubble, concluding with another early exit.