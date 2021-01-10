Middleton registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 win over the Cavaliers.

Middleton had to embrace a bigger responsibility on offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo being ruled out due to a back problem, and the All-Star forward delivered once again -- he has scored at least 25 points five different times while also recording 20 or more points in three straight contests. Middleton is averaging 22.7 points per game.