Bucks' Khris Middleton: Celebrates All-Star nod in style
Middleton poured in 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes Thursday in the Bucks' 105-92 win over the Raptors.
After being named to his first NBA All-Star team prior to the contest, Middleton celebrated the accomplishment with another quality outing across the board. The swingman's scoring, field-goal and free-throw percentages are down from his 2017-18 marks, but he's made up for the minor dip in efficiency with career-best outputs in rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (4.2) and three-pointers (2.3).
