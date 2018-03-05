Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cleared to play Monday
Middleton (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton was a surprise addition to Monday's injury report with right knee soreness, but it appears everything checked out during his pregame routine and he's now been given the green light to take the court. As long as Middleton doesn't suffer any sort of in-game setback, look for him to take on his typical workload despite the likelihood that coach Joe Prunty will certainly keep a close eye on him. If Middleton does end up having any sort of limitations, it would likely mean a few more minutes for guys like Tony Snell and Sterling Brown. Season-long owners should fire Middleton up as usual, though he'll bring some risk for those using him in DFS contests.
