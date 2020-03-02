Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cleared to play
Middleton (neck) has been cleared to play Monday against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
After missing the previous two games with a neck injury, Middleton will be back in the lineup as the Bucks look to pick up their seventh consecutive victory. In Middleton's last game -- Feb. 25 at Toronto -- he played 32 minutes and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...