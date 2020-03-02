Play

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cleared to play

Middleton (neck) has been cleared to play Monday against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After missing the previous two games with a neck injury, Middleton will be back in the lineup as the Bucks look to pick up their seventh consecutive victory. In Middleton's last game -- Feb. 25 at Toronto -- he played 32 minutes and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

