Bucks' Khris Middleton: Closes on double-double Friday

Middleton produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Celtics.

Middleton continues to be one of the more consistent producers in fantasy, putting up another 21 points to go with nine rebounds. He hovers around his season marks on a nightly basis which certainly provides some stability for his owners. He rarely breaks out like some other similarly ranked players which can make him less attractive as a fantasy asset.