Bucks' Khris Middleton: Closes on double-double Friday
Middleton produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Celtics.
Middleton continues to be one of the more consistent producers in fantasy, putting up another 21 points to go with nine rebounds. He hovers around his season marks on a nightly basis which certainly provides some stability for his owners. He rarely breaks out like some other similarly ranked players which can make him less attractive as a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Collects 22 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out with finger injury•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Flirts with double-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to post 10 points in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...