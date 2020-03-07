Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cold in defeat
Middleton flopped on Friday, scoring 12 points (5-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt) along with five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes, as the Bucks fell to the Lakers 113-103.
An All-Star getting paid over $35 million per year, Middleton could not get going Friday in a primetime opportunity. Luckily for fantasy owners, the Bucks will not compete against the Lakers' elite wing defense on a nightly basis. Despite the rough outing, Middleton currently finds himself in the 50-40-90 percentage club.
