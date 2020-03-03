Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cold night in return

Middleton finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven boards, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 105-89 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Middleton returned from a two-game absence due to a neck injury, but couldn't find his stroke against the Heat with an off-night from the field. The All-star had been close to playing in each of the last two games, even being listed as probable on Sunday before being a late scratch. With the rust shaken off, he'll try to bounce back on Wednesday against Indiana.