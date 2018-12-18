Bucks' Khris Middleton: Collects 22 points Monday

Middleton posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 107-104 win over the Pistons.

Middleton returned from a minor absence to play Monday night against the Pistons, leading the team in minutes for the game. His scoring is a part of his game, however it remains to be seen if he can keep other numbers afloat during his time on the court.