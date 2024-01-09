Middleton totaled 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-116 loss to the Jazz.

Middleton reached the 20-point mark just for the second time over the Bucks' last six games, and while his contributions were decent, Milwaukee suffered its third loss over its last four games. Middleton's value is nowhere near what it once was, as the veteran forward is now the third option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. His numbers reflect that, as Middleton is averaging 14.7 points per game this season -- his lowest mark since the 2016-17 campaign.