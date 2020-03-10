Play

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Coming off bench

Middleton will come off the bench Monday against Denver, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Middleton is healthy, but with both Eric Bledsoe (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out, the Bucks have elected to shake up their starting five.

More News
Our Latest Stories