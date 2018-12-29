Bucks' Khris Middleton: Confirmed starter Saturday
Middleton (quad) will start Saturday against Brooklyn.
Middleton was initially questionable, but it never seemed like his status was in much jeopardy. The Texas A&M product will be in the lineup at his usual small forward spot.
