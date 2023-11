Coach Adrian Griffin said Middleton, who's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland due to left Achilles tendinitis, is considered day-to-day, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Achilles injuries are certainly concerning, especially for a player who's battled knee injuries over the past two seasons. However, Griffin said "things are promising" when asked about Middleton's availability moving forward, though the coach refrained from providing a specific timeline.