Middleton (ankle) is probable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers.

Middleton sprained his right ankle in Game 2 but continues to play through the pain and will likely do so again Thursday. Over the last three matchups, Middleton has carried the Bucks, averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 40.3 minutes per game. With Damian Lillard (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) both doubtful, Middleton should be in store for a hefty workload during Game 6.