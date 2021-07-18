Middleton tallied 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 44 minutes in Saturday's Game 5 NBA Finals victory over the Suns.

The nine-year veteran has been a huge part of Milwaukee's playoff run that has carried them to within one win of an NBA Championship, and he came up with another big game Saturday in a series-tilting road victory. Middleton finished second on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in both points and boards, and he hit over half his shots for the first time in the Finals. Middleton has scored at least 29 points in three of the series' first five games.