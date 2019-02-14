Bucks' Khris Middleton: Continues strong play in win
Middleton finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo posting a monster triple-double, Middleton found a way to make an impact on Wednesday's game, finishing with a solid stat line. He's averaging a respectable 17.1 points per game this season, but his career highs in rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.2) have propelled him into the ranks of near must-start players.
