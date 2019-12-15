Bucks' Khris Middleton: Continues strong play Saturday

Middleton finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Middleton needed only 23 minutes to score 24 points in Thursday's blowout victory. He has put together a nice run of strong performances and is currently the 49th ranked player in nine-category leagues. He is not flashy by any means but is about as consistent a player as you will find inside the top-50. Eric Bledsoe (leg) is set to miss at least two weeks which could open more ball-handling opportunities for Middleton.