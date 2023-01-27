Middleton isn't starting Friday's game against the Pacers.
Middleton will come off the bench for a third straight game since returning from a month-long absence due to a knee injury. He's played 15 minutes in each of his previous two appearances as a reserve and figures to see a limited role again Friday. The three-time All-Star has played in only nine games this season (seven starts), so Milwaukee is expected to remain cautious with Middleton to ensure he's healthy for the stretch run.
