Middleton posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 loss to the Raptors.

Although he posted adequate secondary numbers in the loss, Middleton had trouble finding his shooting stroke. After one of the season's worst performances on Tuesday, Middleton showed little improvement, which is a testament to Toronto's underrated defense. If Friday's game against the Thunder isn't cancelled, he'll have a decent chance to right the ship against a weaker defense.