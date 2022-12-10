Middleton recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas.

After scoring only five points in his second game back, Middleton's numbers continue to trend up, getting closer to his customary projection with every game. Friday's effort was his best yet, and he topped a decent line by setting a screen in the final seconds for Brook Lopez, who slid past defenders to seal the game with a layup.