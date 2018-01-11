Bucks' Khris Middleton: Contributes 22 points Wednesday

Middleton scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 victory over the Magic.

Even without making a three, Middleton's offense was efficient and productive, collecting his fourth 20-point game in the past eight tries. His ability to put up points as well as contribute moderately in rebounds and assists makes him a viable option for the Bucks and owners alike.