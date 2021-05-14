Middleton totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in a 142-133 victory over the Pacers on Thursday.

The veteran forward complemented superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) in the contest, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer while chipping in as a distributor and rebounder. Middleton made only three of 15 shots in his previous game but bounced back with a 9-for-17 effort from the field against Indiana. He is registering solid all-around percentages this season, including 47.4 percent from the field, 41.6 from beyond the arc and 89.7 percent from the charity stripe.