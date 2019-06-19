Bucks' Khris Middleton: Declines option, working with Bucks
Middleton has declined his $13 million player option for 2019-20, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. However, he and the Bucks are planning to work together toward a long-term deal.
As expected, Middleton has declined his player option to seek more money in free agency. Since signing his previous contract in the summer of 2015, Middleton has averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He made his first All-Star team last season, and he will enter the 2019-20 campaign in his age 28 season. Middleton and Milwaukee's front office will try to find common ground for an extension. Still, it's possible another team attempts to swoop in with a more enticing offer.
