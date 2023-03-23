Middleton closed with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 win over San Antonio.

Middleton recorded double-digit assists for just the second time this season, with seven of his game-high 10 dimes coming in the first half. He was efficient from the field throughout the contest as well, going 4-of-9 in the first half and 4-of-6 over the final two quarters for 19 points on the night, which tied Bobby Portis for second on the team. The small forward has now scored at least 19 points in four of his last five games, shooting 51.3 percent from the field over that stretch. On the downside, Middleton did also lead the contest with six turnovers and has coughed the ball up 10 times over his last two games.