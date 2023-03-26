Middleton notched 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Middleton was back in action for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back after taking a seat for Friday's blowout win over Utah to manage his knee injury. The veteran forward struggled with his three-point shot but still provided solid contributions across the board in a losing effort. Middleton has appeared in eight of the Bucks' past 10 games and is averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes during that stretch.