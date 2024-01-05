Middleton (undisclosed) will not return for the second half of Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.

Middleton usually sits one game of back-to-back sets, but the Bucks let him take the floor Thursday despite the fact that he logged 32 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers. The Bucks did not provide a reason for Middleton missing the rest of the game, but presumably it's just for maintenance. Pat Connaughton started the second half in his place.