Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Orlando
Middleton scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 win over the Magic.
The 28-year-old continues to roll. Middleton has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the last 14 games while picking up three of his four double-doubles on the season, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 boards, 5.1 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
