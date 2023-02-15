Middleton racked up 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime victory over Boston.

The 31-year-old continues to come off the bench after missing most of the season due to multiple injuries, but Middleton has played at least 20 minutes in each of his last six games, although he sat out a Feb. 10 contest against the Clippers on the second leg of a back-to-back. He's averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch, and Milwaukee should slide him back into the starting five after the All-Star break.