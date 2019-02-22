Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Thursday's win
Middleton compiled 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 win over the Celtics.
Middleton hauled in a season high rebounding total while filling up the stat sheet in every category except blocks. Middleton has four double-doubles through 55 appearances this season, this after posting a career-high five double-doubles in 82 games last season.
