Middleton totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Monday's 121-99 win over the Magic.

Middleton has now recorded a double-double in two of his last three games after going seven games without. With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to Monday's game, he was not leaned on to be the go-to option but still led the team in rebounding. Over his last three games, Middleton is averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.