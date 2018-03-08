Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Middleton scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.
He's been struggling to get into a rhythm on offense lately, scoring only 16 combined points in his prior two games, and Middleton's three three-pointers were his most since Jan. 17. The 26-year-old remains active on the defensive end, snagging multiple steals in four of the last five games, but the Bucks will need more consistent scoring from him if they're going to hang onto a playoff spot.
