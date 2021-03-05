Middleton had 22 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's win at Memphis.

Middleton recorded his first double-double since Feb. 10, when he posted 18 points and 11 assists in a 125-124 loss against the Suns, and he continues to provide value as the Bucks' second-best offensive threat behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and is shooting 47.8 percent from the field in that span.