Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in loss
Middleton finished with 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
Middleton piled up another big stat line with a double-double in Sunday's loss. As the Bucks' second option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton has solid scoring upside and usually contributes across the board in most statistical categories.
