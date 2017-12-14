Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in loss

Middleton had 15 points (5-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to New Orleans.

Middleton struggled from the field in this one, converting on just 5 of his 19 field-goal attempts. He made up for it though, by adding 10 assists. Owners should not get used to this type of production as he only averages 4.3 assists on the season, however, it is nice to see him contributing in other areas, other than scoring and steals. He will look to get his shot going again in a favorable matchup against the Bulls on Friday.