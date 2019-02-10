Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in return to action

Middleton (rest) delivered 11 points (4-17 FG, 0-4 Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Middleton somehow salvaged his night from a fantasy perspective despite posting his worst shooting percentage since Christmas Day. The newly minted All-Star's rebounding total led the Bucks for the night, and the double-double he achieved was his first since Jan. 13. Although his night could have naturally been much bigger with just a slight uptick in accuracy, Middleton still rewarded fantasy owners with higher usage than usual as a result of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) sitting out the contest.