Middleton totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime win over the Bulls.

Middleton recorded his first double-double of the season, grabbing 13 rebounds to go with 13 points, all whilst logging a season-high 33 minutes. It appears as though the minutes restriction has come to an end, much to the relief of managers. He has scored double-digits in four of the past five games, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy.