Middleton accumulated 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 win over Golden State.

Middleton notched his third double-double of the season, scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the past three games. After a frustrating start to the season, he has been able to get things back on track over the past month, putting up borderline top-75 value in nine-category leagues. As long as he can remain healthy, Middleton should be able to hold that value moving forward.