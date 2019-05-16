Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in win
Middleton totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Middleton had a hard time buying a bucket in Wednesday's win, scoring just 11 points after averaging 19.1 points through nine prior games. He grabbed his most boards of the playoffs with 11, accumulating a double-double. With Malcolm Brogdon healthy and Brook Lopez on a roll, the scoring totals may be on the decline for Middleton as the playoffs progress.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Full line in Friday's Game 3 win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 28, hits seven threes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Provides 18 points in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...