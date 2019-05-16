Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in win

Middleton totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Middleton had a hard time buying a bucket in Wednesday's win, scoring just 11 points after averaging 19.1 points through nine prior games. He grabbed his most boards of the playoffs with 11, accumulating a double-double. With Malcolm Brogdon healthy and Brook Lopez on a roll, the scoring totals may be on the decline for Middleton as the playoffs progress.

