Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles Wednesday

Middleton collected 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, Middleton has been cruising of late on the offensive end, averaging 10 made field goals per game over his last three contests. When he's finding the bottom of the net at such a high rate, it opens up the passing lanes for him to other teammates as well, making his overall body of work more well-rounded.