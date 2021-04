Middleton is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right knee soreness.

Middleton was a late add to Friday's injury report and it appears that he's unlikely to play against Charlotte. With Jrue Holiday (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) already ruled out, Pat Connaughton and Jeff Teague could be in line for increased run Friday if Middleton is out.