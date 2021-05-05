Middleton is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Middleton is not expected to play against the Wizards, so expect Pat Connaughton and P.J. Tucker to receive some of Middleton's minutes. The 29-year-old has been playing exceptionally well over the team's last four games, averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals.
