Middleton (knee) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Middleton will miss a third straight game with right knee soreness, and MarJon Beauchamp will draw another start in Middleton's place. The severity of Middleton's current knee injury remains unclear, but it is certainly disappointing to see him sidelined for multiple games after he missed a hefty portion of the beginning of the season while working his way back from wrist surgery. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Nets.