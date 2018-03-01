Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 17 points Wednesday

Middleton registered 17 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 loss to the Pistons.

Middleton shot the ball terribly Wednesday night, but made up for it by going a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. It's discouraging to see such a low shooting percentage, but Middleton is bound to bounce back and it's good to see him getting to the line often.

